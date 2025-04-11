Morepen Lab jumps on plans to expand salesforce

Morepen Laboratories surged 4.45% to Rs 50.26 after announcing plans to ramp up its salesforce by over 1,000 professionals over the next three years, with 200+ hires expected in FY26 alone.

The move is aimed at strengthening Morepens connect with doctors, pharmacies, patients, and healthcare professionals nationwide. It marks a bold step in scaling up the companys formulations business, which currently stands at around Rs 325 crore. Morepen has set its sights on building a Rs 1,000 crore finished dosages segment within the next five years.

To achieve this, the company plans aggressive expansion of its medical representative network and deeper market penetration across both urban and rural India. A key driver of this growth will be its pipeline of competitively priced new products already in production.

The Indian pharmaceutical market, projected to reach $130 billion by 2030 with an annual growth rate of 8.2%, positions India as the emerging pharmacy of the worldoffering a strong runway for players like Morepen.

Morepen Laboratories' operations span APIs, medical devices, and finished formulations. The company is a global exporter of six major APIs, including Loratadine, Montelukast, Desloratadine, Atorvastatin, and Fexofenadine. In the medical devices segment, Morepen has installed over 12.33 million glucometers and sold nearly 1.65 billion blood glucose strips, supporting its expansion into tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 16.6% to Rs 26.69 crore while revenue from operations rose 1.9% to Rs 452.78 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News