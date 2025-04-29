Aurobindo Pharma drops after fire incident at Kakinada facility

Aurobindo Pharma declined 2.97% to Rs 1,209.70 after the company disclosed a fire incident at the manufacturing facility of its subsidiary, Lyfius Pharma, located in Andhra Pradesh.

The incident, which occurred on 27 April 2025, has prompted a temporary suspension of operations at the plant facility located in Kakinada SEZ.

In a regulatory filing, Aurobindo stated that the fire broke out around 10:00 PM in the coal crusher area of its Penicillin-G production unit. Preliminary findings suggest the blaze was caused by the self-ignition of coal. While certain ancillary equipment was damaged, the core manufacturing infrastructure remained unaffected. Notably, no injuries were reported.

The company noted that a detailed damage assessment is underway and assured stakeholders that the facility is fully insured. As a safety measure, operations at the unit have been paused for 20 to 25 days to facilitate equipment replacement.

"We remain committed to resuming full operations at the earliest while maintaining the highest safety and quality standards," the company said in a statement.

Aurobindo Pharma is an integrated global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hyderabad, India. The Company develops, manufactures, and commercializes a wide range of generic pharmaceuticals, branded specialty pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients globally in over 150 countries.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 9.7% to Rs 845.81 crore while net sales increased 8.6% to Rs 7,893.15 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

