Aurobindo Pharma Ltd up for fifth session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1566.95, up 0.97% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 89.06% in last one year as compared to a 29.76% spurt in NIFTY and a 51.24% spurt in the Nifty Pharma. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 25098.9. The Sensex is at 81934.07, up 0.27%. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has risen around 11.53% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22729, up 0.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1566, up 0.95% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 47.56 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

