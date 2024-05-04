Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurobindo Pharma's Rajasthan-based facility concludes US FDA audit with 9 observations

Aurobindo Pharma's Rajasthan-based facility concludes US FDA audit with 9 observations

Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Aurobindo Pharma said that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) inspected the Unit-II, a formulation manufacturing facility of its wholly owned subsidiary Eugia Pharma Specialities that is situated at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.

The inspection was conducted from 25th April 2024 to 3rd May 2024. The inspection closed with 7 observations.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The observations are procedural in nature and will be responded to within the stipulated time, Aurobindo Pharma said in a statement.

Aurobindo Pharma is principally engaged in manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients, generic pharmaceuticals and related services.

The drug maker reported 90.58% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 936.29 crore on 13.82% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,271.23 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip had lost 0.10% to end at Rs 1152.70 on the BSE on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Auro Pharma slides as arm's Telangana facility gets 9 USFDA observations

Aurobindo Pharma jumps on USFDA nod for Fingolimod capsules

Lupin gets USFDA approval for Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution

Auro Pharma's Telangana injectable facility gets 7 USFDA observations

Auro Pharma's arm restarts distribution of aseptic products

Vardhman Acrylics standalone net profit rises 34.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Nila Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 26550.00% in the March 2024 quarter

The Anup Engineering standalone net profit rises 121.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Tatva Chintan Pharma Q4 PAT drops 43% YoY to Rs 96 cr

Amber Enterprises India acquires 50% stake in Resojet

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 04 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story