Volumes soar at Britannia Industries Ltd counter

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Britannia Industries Ltd recorded volume of 38926 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7538 shares

Asahi India Glass Ltd, Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd, Piramal Pharma Ltd, Deepak Nitrite Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 May 2024.

Britannia Industries Ltd recorded volume of 38926 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7538 shares. The stock gained 6.21% to Rs.5,040.00. Volumes stood at 16024 shares in the last session.

Asahi India Glass Ltd saw volume of 38428 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8044 shares. The stock increased 8.17% to Rs.652.40. Volumes stood at 2827 shares in the last session.

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd clocked volume of 29847 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7264 shares. The stock gained 9.83% to Rs.1,605.25. Volumes stood at 18057 shares in the last session.

Piramal Pharma Ltd witnessed volume of 8.67 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.60 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.71% to Rs.156.70. Volumes stood at 7.43 lakh shares in the last session.

Deepak Nitrite Ltd clocked volume of 71707 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21601 shares. The stock gained 5.34% to Rs.2,575.05. Volumes stood at 8996 shares in the last session.

First Published: May 06 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

