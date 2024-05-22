Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ausom Enterprise reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.82 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ausom Enterprise reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.82 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 446.72% to Rs 707.68 crore

Net profit of Ausom Enterprise reported to Rs 2.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 446.72% to Rs 707.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 129.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 663.33% to Rs 9.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 444.75% to Rs 968.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 177.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales707.68129.44 447 968.35177.76 445 OPM %0.30-4.41 -0.52-1.71 - PBDT3.72-4.60 LP 11.211.75 541 PBT3.67-4.65 LP 11.011.55 610 NP2.82-4.35 LP 9.161.20 663

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

