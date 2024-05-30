Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Austin Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 29.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Austin Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 29.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 21.80% to Rs 31.01 crore

Net profit of Austin Engineering Company rose 29.03% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.80% to Rs 31.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.21% to Rs 3.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.53% to Rs 111.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 110.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales31.0125.46 22 111.38110.79 1 OPM %3.84-0.35 -3.453.44 - PBDT1.991.25 59 6.336.01 5 PBT1.510.95 59 4.955.03 -2 NP1.601.24 29 3.684.34 -15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Austin Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 61.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Elecon Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 52.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Jost's Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 59.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Texmaco Rail &amp; Engineering consolidated net profit rises 147.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Varroc Engineering consolidated net profit rises 43.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Power Grid acquires Khavda IV-E2 Power Transmission

Milkfood consolidated net profit rises 14.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Kinetic Engineering consolidated net profit declines 41.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Indokem reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jio Financial Services launches beta version of "JioFinance" app

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story