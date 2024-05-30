Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kinetic Engineering consolidated net profit declines 41.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Kinetic Engineering consolidated net profit declines 41.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 9.53% to Rs 40.57 crore

Net profit of Kinetic Engineering declined 41.95% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.53% to Rs 40.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 82.61% to Rs 5.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.18% to Rs 143.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 136.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales40.5737.04 10 143.68136.60 5 OPM %7.1511.66 -5.589.88 - PBDT2.723.40 -20 11.439.24 24 PBT1.041.74 -40 4.982.76 80 NP1.011.74 -42 5.042.76 83

First Published: May 30 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

