Milkfood consolidated net profit rises 14.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales decline 8.81% to Rs 121.69 crore

Net profit of Milkfood rose 14.45% to Rs 3.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.81% to Rs 121.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 133.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.97% to Rs 7.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.52% to Rs 436.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 467.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales121.69133.45 -9 436.93467.40 -7 OPM %6.236.38 -4.505.09 - PBDT7.285.00 46 15.5417.49 -11 PBT5.693.35 70 8.8211.13 -21 NP3.883.39 14 7.129.75 -27

First Published: May 30 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

