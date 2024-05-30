Milkfood consolidated net profit rises 14.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.81% to Rs 121.69 crore

Net profit of Milkfood rose 14.45% to Rs 3.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.81% to Rs 121.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 133.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.97% to Rs 7.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.52% to Rs 436.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 467.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

