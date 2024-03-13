Australia Market climbs 0.22%

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was up 16.92 points, or 0.22%, to 7,729.44. The broader All Ordinaries index grew 16.51 points, or 0.21%, to 7 989.53.
Total 7 of 11 sectors ended higher along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Consumer Discretionary was the best performing sector, gaining +1.30%, followed by A-REIT (up 1.05%), financial (up 0.85%), and information technology (up 0.41%). Materials sector was bottom performer, falling 0.75%, followed by energy (down 0.35%).
Real-estate and consumer-related stocks performed strongly, with Goodman Group gaining 2.5% and Wesfarmers rising 1.5%, as investors look forward to next week's interest-rate decision by Australia's central bank.
Australia lenders were also higher, with shares of National Australia Bank, ANZ Group, and Westpac Banking Corp advancing between 1.7% and 1.8%.
