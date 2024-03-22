Australia Market ends 0.15% down

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index fell by 11.41 points, or 0.15%, to 7,770.55. The broader All Ordinaries index dropped 18.23 points, or 0.23%, to 8,026.33.
Total 6 of 11 sectors were lower along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Energy was the bottom performing sector, falling 1.3%. A-REIT was the best performing sector, gaining 1.48%.
The top performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were FISHER & PAYKEL and VIRGIN MONEY, up 7.7% and 4.05% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were GENESIS MINERALS and BELLEVUE GOLD, down 6.25% and 5.28% respectively.
Shares of energy companies declined the most on following a decline in Brent Crude oil prices overnight. Sector heavyweight Woodside (down 1.8%) lost ground, along with coal miners Yancoal (down 2.1%) and Whitehaven (down 3%).
Shares of materials and resources were also a drag on the key index, with South32 declining 2.4%, iron ore heavyweight Fortescue losing 2.1% and gold miner Evolution sliding 2%.
Shares of healthcare companies advanced, with Fisher & Paykel leading gains, up 7.7%, after the company upgraded its revenue and profit guidance for the 2024 financial year. Laboratory testing company ALS was up 2%, Cleanaway Waste Management rose 1%, and packaging company Amcor added 1.4%.
Real estate investment trusts shares were stronger with Goodman Group up 3.4%, Scentre up 1.2% and Vicinity Centres up 1.5%.
