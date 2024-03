The Indian rupee tanked to lowest level on record against the U.S. dollar today, adding to the recent wave of weakness amid an overwhelming surge in the US dollar overseas. The INR slipped to an intra-day low of 83.52 and currently quotes at 83.49, down 35 paise on the day. INR, which had tested around six month high few days ago but has weakened and todays slide has been accentuated after the break beyond 83 per US dollar mark.

