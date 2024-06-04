Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Australia Market ends 0.3% lower

Australia Market ends 0.3% lower

Image
Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Australia stock market finished session lower on Tuesday, 04 June 2024, amid mixed lead from Wall Street overnight, with shares of the big miners, energy, and tech sectors leading losses.

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was down 23.97 points, or 0.31%, to 7,737.06. The broader All Ordinaries index declined 29.92 points, or 0.37%, to 7,994.15.

Total 9 of 11 sectors were lower along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Financial was the best performing sector, gaining +0.23%, while energy was the worst performing sector, falling 1.62%.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The top performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were GRAINCORP and THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT, up 4.85% and 4.3% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were CREDIT CORP GROUP and NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS, down 7.85% and 6.17% respectively.

Shares of materials and energy sectors declined, with mining heavyweight BHP falling 1.2%, Rio Tinto down 0.8% and Fortescue erasing 1.9%. Woodside and Santos shares were down 1.8% and 2.1%, respectively.

ECONOMIC NEWS: Australia Company Gross Operating Profits Sink 2.5% In Q1- Company gross operating profits in Australia were down a seasonally adjusted 2.5% on quarter in the first quarter of 2024, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday. On a yearly basis, profits slumped 8.6%. Manufacturing sales were down 1.0% on quarter and 2.5% on year, while wholesale trade slipped 0.9% on quarter and 6.1% on year. Inventories were up 1.3% on quarter and down 0.6% on year, while wages and salaries added 0.6% on quarter and 6.6% on year.

Australia Posts AUD 4.9 Billion Q1 Deficit- Australia posted a current account deficit of AUD 4.9 billion in Q1 2024, a shift from a revised surplus of AUD 2.7 billion in Q4 2023. The trade surplus dropped to AUD 17.7 billion from AUD 23.9 billion, driven by increased imports and falling export prices, particularly metal ores. The net primary income deficit widened to AUD 22.3 billion from AUD 20.8 billion, due to higher foreign investment profits. The net secondary income deficit narrowed slightly to AUD 0.36 billion from AUD 0.39 billion.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Australia Market ends lower

China Market ends 0.6% lower

Singapore Market ends 1.43% lower

Singapore Market ends marginally lower

Hong Kong Market ends tad lower

Kronox Lab Sciences IPO subscribed 24.57 times

Sensex nosedives 4,390 pts; Nifty sinks below 21,900; VIX climbs 23.65%

Sebi forms panel to review ownership, economic structure of clearing corps

Supreme Industries reports fire accident at its Sriperumbudur plant

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 3:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story