Australia Market rises on upbeat services sector data

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index advanced by 34.80 points, or 0.45%, to 7,817.34. The broader All Ordinaries index added 38.85 points, or 0.48%, to 8,072.45.
All 11 sectors ended higher along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Information Technology was the best performing sector, gaining 1.18%, followed by utilities (up 0.94%), A-REIT (up 0.75%), energy (up 0.67%), industrials (up 0.63%) sectors.
The top performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were ARCADIUM LITHIUM PLC and LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED, up 6.29% and 5.22% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were THE A2 MILK CO and RELIANCE WORLD, down 1.83% and 1.57% respectively.
ECONOMIC NEWS: Australia Services Sector Accelerates In March-The services sector in Australia continued to expand in March, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Judo Bank revealed on Thursday with a services PMI score of 54.4. That's up from 53.1 in February, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. Underpinning the latest acceleration in services activity growth was a second straight month of new business gains in March. Improvements in client demand and greater enquiries led to higher new work inflows. The transport & storage sector recorded the sharpest growth in new sales, followed by consumer services, according to detailed sector data. In contrast, new export business fell in March on the back of a reduction in overseas demand. New export business has now fallen five times in the last six months, though only fractionally during March.
