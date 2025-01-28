Australian markets edge slightly lower ahead of CPI data

Australian markets ended slightly lower ahead of the release of Q4 CPI data on Wednesday.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slid 0.12 percent to 8,399.10, with property developers, energy and tech stocks leading losses. The broader All Ordinaries index ended down 0.18 percent at 8,644.50.

Australia's business conditions rebounded in December with retail entering positive territory for the first time since November 2023, a survey from the National Australia Bank showed on Tuesday.

The business conditions index rose three points to +6 and almost returned to the long-run average.

The survey showed a notable uplift in retail conditions which entered positive territory for the first time since November 2023.

