Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Australian markets edge slightly lower ahead of CPI data

Australian markets edge slightly lower ahead of CPI data

Image
Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Australian markets ended slightly lower ahead of the release of Q4 CPI data on Wednesday.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slid 0.12 percent to 8,399.10, with property developers, energy and tech stocks leading losses. The broader All Ordinaries index ended down 0.18 percent at 8,644.50.

Australia's business conditions rebounded in December with retail entering positive territory for the first time since November 2023, a survey from the National Australia Bank showed on Tuesday.

The business conditions index rose three points to +6 and almost returned to the long-run average.

The survey showed a notable uplift in retail conditions which entered positive territory for the first time since November 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Japan's Nikkei ends down 1.39%

Mahindra Logistics Q3 net loss narrows to Rs 9 cr in FY25

Hyundai Motor posts nearly 17% YoY fall in Q3 PAT; sales volume at 1.86 lakh units

Gensol EV receives 30K pre-orders for EZIO and EZIBOT at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

Greaves Cotton jumps after block deal

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story