Mahindra Logistics Q3 net loss narrows to Rs 9 cr in FY25

Image
Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Mahindra Logistic's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 9.03 crore in Q3 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 17.41 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations grew by 14.09% to Rs 1,594.20 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 1,397.23 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 1.12 crore in the third quarter of FY25 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 9.57 crore reported in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Total expenses jumped 13.35% year on year to Rs 1,601.57 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 101.28 crore (down 6.03% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 59.01 crore (up 14.67% YoY) in Q3 FY25.

EBITDA was at Rs 73.7 crore in Q3 FY25, up 40.9%, compared with Rs 52.3 crore posted in Q3 FY24. EBITDA margin remained constant to 4.6% in Q3 FY25.

The logistics solution providers revenue from supply chain management stood at Rs 1,517.30 crore (up 15.53% YoY) while enterprise mobility services was at Rs 78.09 crore (down 7.56% YoY), during the period under review.

Rampraveen Swaminathan, MD and CEO of Mahindra Logistics, said, "During the quarter, we saw robust revenue growth of 14.1%. Our 3PL contract logistics and outbound logistics business registered strong growth driven by account additions, new offerings and new launches.

The crossborder and last mile business segments continued to demonstrate volume growth, despite sectoral pricing headwinds. During the quarter, we expanded our offerings for transportation & green logistics. We are on track with new warehousing additions in western and eastern India. We remain focused on expanding margins through better cost management and turnaround of the express business."

Mahindra Logistics (MLL) is an integrated third-party logistics (3PL) service provider, specializing in supply chain management and enterprise mobility. The company serves over 400 corporate customers across various industries like automobiles, engineering, consumer goods, and e-commerce.

The counter declined 1.72% to Rs 355 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

