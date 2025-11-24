Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Australian markets rally

Australian markets rally

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Australian markets rallied, with tech, real estate and healthcare stocks leading gains after a Fed official signaled that there are potentially more rate cuts to come.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.29 percent to 8,525.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index settled 1.31 percent higher at 8,800.40.

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

