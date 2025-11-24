Nifty November futures trade at premium

HDFC Bank, Reliance and Infosys were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty November 2025 futures closed at 25,962.10, a premium of 2.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,959.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 108.65 points or 0.42% to 25,959.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.89% to 13.24.

The November 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 25 November 2025.

