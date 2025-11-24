Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 2.05%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 2.05%

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty Realty index ended down 2.05% at 887 today. The index is down 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Anant Raj Ltd slipped 6.50%, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd fell 3.39% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd shed 3.23%. The Nifty Realty index is down 12.00% over last one year compared to the 8.58% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index is down 1.42% and Nifty Metal index has slid 1.23% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.42% to close at 25959.5 while the SENSEX is down 0.39% to close at 84900.71 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

