Sensex settles 331 pts lower; Nifty ends below 26,000 level

The key equity barometers ended with modest losses today, extending their losing streak to a second straight session, weighed down by profit booking, caution ahead of the US Feds December policy outlook, and soft domestic cues. The Nifty settled below the 26,000 level. Barring the Nifty IT index, all other sectoral indices on the NSE ended in the red, with realty, metal and consumer durables shares experiencing the steepest declines.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tumbled 331.21 points or 0.39% to 84,900.71. The Nifty 50 index fell 108.65 points or 0.42% to 25,959.50. In two consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex fell 0.85% while the Nifty shed 0.89%.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.27%, while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.83%. The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,208 shares rose and 3,036 shares fell. A total of 205 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.89% to 13.24. IPO Update: Sudeep Pharma received bids for 4,51,26,575 shares as against 1,05,64,926 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:20 IST on Monday (24 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 4.27 times. The issue opened for bidding on 21 November 2025 and it will close on 25 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 563 and 593 per share.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index fell 2.11% to 886.45. The index tumbled 6.23% in the five consecutive trading sessions. Anant Raj (down 6.54%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 3.1%), Oberoi Realty (down 2.98%), Brigade Enterprises (down 2.97%), Godrej Properties (down 2.06%), Lodha Developers (down 1.37%), Phoenix Mills (down 1.27%), DLF (down 0.89%), Sobha (down 0.61%) and SignatureGlobal India (down 0.58%) declined. Stocks in Spotlight: RKEC Projects surged 19.46% after the company announced that it has received a prestigious work order worth Rs 197.59 crore from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC). Dilip Buildcon added 2.97% after the company announced that it has emerged as the L-1 bidder for a tender floated by the National Aluminium Company (NALCO), a Government of India enterprise, worth Rs 5,000 crore.

NBCC (India) rose 3.33% after the company said that it has received multiple work orders aggregating to Rs 116.95 crore across project management consultancy and construction assignments. The company bagged two orders totalling Rs 71.86 crore, comprising a Rs 29.49-crore contract from the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities (NIEPMD) for project management consultancy services for constructing a new campus for the Composite Regional Centre (CRC) at Pudhupatti, Madurai, Tamil Nadu, and a Rs 42.37-crore order from the National Horticulture Board for planning, designing, and execution of the International Potato Centre (CIP) in Agra along with miscellaneous works.

NBCC also secured a Rs 45.09-crore contract from Canara Bank for constructing its Regional/Circle Office building at 229, Murma, Nagri Anchal, Ranchi, Jharkhand. Lemon Tree Hotels fell 3.03%. The company announced the signing of its latest property, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, aimed at catering to both business and leisure travelers. Varroc Engineering added 0.28%. The company has secured a significant new order from an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer to supply critical high-voltage electronics for its e-powertrain portfolio. H.G. Infra Engineering rose 2.10% after the company has been declared the L1 bidder, jointly with Kalpataru Projects International, for a major metro infrastructure project awarded by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL) in Thane.

Lupin declined 1.60% after the pharma major said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted an inspection at its Goa manufacturing facility from 10 November to 21 November 2025. Natco Pharma slipped 2.67% after the company said that it had received seven observations in a Form 483 issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) following an inspection of its API manufacturing facility in Manali, Chennai. B.R. Goyal Infrastructure declined 2.57%. The company announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 33.27 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Global Markets: European shares traded higher, while Asian markets ended mixed on Monday, supported by growing expectations of a US Fed rate cut in December despite ongoing divisions among policymakers over the timing of such a move.

The anticipation of future catalysts drove market activity. Investors are looking ahead to the release of key economic indicators later in the week, specifically U.S. retail sales and producer prices data. Furthermore, British finance minister Rachel Reeves is scheduled to unveil her highly anticipated budget this week. Geopolitical developments were also central to trading sentiment. Oil prices faced downward pressure after the United States and Ukraine announced the creation of an "updated and refined peace framework" aimed at ending the war with Russia, raising hopes for a potential boost in global oil supply. On Wall Street, major averages rebounded on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite, and S&P 500 all closing higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 493.15 points (1.08%) to close at 46,245.41. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.88% to settle at 22,273.08. The S&P 500 finished 0.98% higher at 6,602.99. The surge followed comments from New York Federal Reserve President John Williams, who suggested the central bank might cut interest rates again this year. Williams indicated that labor market weakness now poses a greater threat to the economy than elevated inflation, making further rate cuts a possibility. The Fed has just one meeting remaining in 2025, scheduled for December 9-10, with the current target rate range standing at 3.75% to 4.00%.