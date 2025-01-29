Australian shares rise as core inflation eases

Australian shares advanced after data showed core inflation eased by more than expected in the final three months of 2024, fueling bets for a quarter-point easing by RBA in February.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.57 percent to 8,447 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 0.65 percent at 8,700.70.

Financials led the surge, with banks like Westpac and ANZ nearing record highs. Energy stocks and gold miners also pushed higher while falling copper prices weighed on the mining sector.

Star Entertainment soared 13 percent after the company said it would divest its Star Sydney Event Centre assets to theatre owner and operator Foundation Theatres for A$60 million to bolster liquidity.

