Jupiter Wagons consolidated net profit rises 19.51% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.96% to Rs 1029.83 crore

Net profit of Jupiter Wagons rose 19.51% to Rs 97.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 81.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 14.96% to Rs 1029.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 895.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1029.83895.8413.8613.72143.13116.39129.60109.5497.3481.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News