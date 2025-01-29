Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITC Hotels debuts on stock exchanges

ITC Hotels debuts on stock exchanges

Image
Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

ITC Hotels made its stock market debut today, opening at Rs 188. The stock reached a high of Rs 189 and a low of Rs 178.60 so far.

The stock hit the lower circuit of 5% at Rs 178.60 on the BSE.

The demerger of ITC's hotel business became effective on January 1st. Under the demerger scheme, shareholders will receive one equity share of ITC Hotels for every 10 shares of ITC held, with ITC retaining a 40% stake in the newly demerged entity. The remaining 60% will be distributed among existing shareholders in proportion to their ITC holdings.

ITC Hotels will operate with a debt-free balance sheet and intends to accelerate growth and explore selective inorganic opportunities. ITC Hotels is a leading chain with over 140 hotels across 90 destinations, encompassing six distinct brands.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices rallies for 2nd day; Nifty settles above 23,150

Oil Country Tubular reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.64 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Jupiter Wagons consolidated net profit rises 19.51% in the December 2024 quarter

Adani Power consolidated net profit rises 11.66% in the December 2024 quarter

Ram Ratna Wires consolidated net profit rises 42.58% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story