Oil Country Tubular reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.64 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 589.13% to Rs 41.21 crore

Net profit of Oil Country Tubular reported to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 16.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 589.13% to Rs 41.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.41.215.9840.7731.7715.750.371.67-22.261.64-16.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News