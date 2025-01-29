Adani Power rallies as Q3 PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 2,940 cr; board OKs Rs 5,000-cr QIP

Adani Power (APL) gained 4.92% to Rs 521.55 after reported 7.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,940.07 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 2,737.96 crore recorded in third quarter of FY24.

Total reported revenue rose 11.1% year on year (YoY) to Rs 14,833.44 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024, primarily due to higher volume.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 4,058.64 crore in third quarter of FY25, grew by 26.42% on YoY basis.

The company said, Higher one-time prior period income recognition at Rs 1,400 crore in Q3 FY25 due to closure of contractual matters, and recognition of carrying cost income as well as late payment surcharges, leading to a 26.4% growth in PBT over Q3 FY24.

The companys reported EBITDA increased 23.5% to Rs 6,185.18 crore in Q3 FY25 as against to Rs 5,009.17 crore reported in Q3 FY24, supported by higher one-time income.

During the quarter, the company and its subsidiaries achieved an average plant load factor (PLF) of 63.9% and power sales volume of 23.3 billion units (BU) on an installed capacity of 17,550 MW, as compared to PLF of 68.6% and power sales volume of 21.5 BU on an installed capacity of 15,250 MW in Q3 FY24.

S B Khyalia, CEO, Adani Power, said, Adani Power is well on its way to achieve its generation capacity target of 30+ GW by 2030, with rapid progress in underconstruction projects, secure supply chain, and successful bids for long term PPA tie-ups. We are well-positioned to benefit from the attractive opportunities in the Indian thermal power sector and to support its steadily growing power demand.

Our high-quality asset portfolio, operating excellence, and execution capabilities set us apart and help us deliver consistent profitability and cash flows. We are taking steps ranging from backward integration into mining to improve our competitiveness and digitalization of our operations to enhance our future-readiness. Our unceasing focus on our ESG efforts has placed us amongst top 15% of our global peers and earned us international recognition.

Meanwhile, the board of directors also approved raising funds through the issuance of equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each, and/or other eligible securities, or a combination thereof, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 5,000 crore (or its equivalent). This will be done via a qualified institutions placement (QIP) or other permissible methods in one or more tranches, subject to the receipt of necessary approvals.

Further, the companys board also approved an increase in the previously approved fund-raising limit through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) from Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 11,000 crore. These funds will be raised via public issue, private placement, or a combination of both, and may be issued in multiple tranches, subject to receiving the necessary regulatory and other approvals.

Adani Power, a part of the diversified Adani Group, is the largest private thermal power producer in India.

