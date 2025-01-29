Indices rallies for 2nd day; Nifty settles above 23,150

The key domestic indices ended with significant gains on Wednesday, rising for the second consecutive session as investors waited for the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision later today and the Union Budget this weekend. The Nifty ended above the 23,150 mark.

Barring the Nifty FMCG index, all the other sectoral indices on the NSE traded in the green.

As per provisional closing, the S&P BSE Sensex rallied 631.55 points or 0.83% to 76,532.96. The Nifty 50 index advanced 205.85 points or 0.90% to 23,163.10.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 2.54% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rallied 3.28%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,979 shares rose and 1,009 shares fell. A total of 94 shares were unchanged.

New Listing:

Shares of Denta Water and Infra Solutions ended at Rs 346.45 on the BSE, a premium of 17.84% compared with the issue price of Rs 294.

The stock was listed at 330, at a premium of 4.98% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 346.45 and a low of Rs 325.05. About 7.56 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

IPO Update:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Dr. Agarwals Health Care received bids for 32,80,480 shares as against 5,35,26,172 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:33 IST on 29 January 2025. The issue was subscribed to 0.06 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 29 January 2025 and it will close on 31 January 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 382 and Rs 402 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 35 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index rallied 2.91% to 888. The index jumped 2.19% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Brigade Enterprises (up 7.66%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (up 4.5%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 3.76%), Godrej Properties (up 3.36%), Raymond (up 3.04%), DLF (up 2.52%), Oberoi Realty (up 2.51%), Phoenix Mills (up 2.27%), Sobha (up 0.94%) and Macrotech Developers (up 0.5%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Bajaj Auto rallied 3.04% after the companys standalone net profit rose 3.27% to Rs 2,108.73 crore on a 5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 13,142 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Maruti Suzuki India fell 1.18%. The company reported 12.61% rise in net profit to Rs 3,525 crore on 15.51% increase in net sales to Rs 36,802 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Acme Solar Holdings hit the upper circuit of 10% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 152.14% to Rs 112.05 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 44.44 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 5.24% YoY to Rs 349.01 crore during the quarter.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services shed 0.68%. The companys standalone net profit jumped 63% to Rs 899 crore on a 19% increase in total income to Rs 4144 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

JSW Energy tumbled 6.10% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 32.2% to Rs 157.5 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 232.2 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue fell 5.6% YoY to Rs 2,400 crore during the quarter.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) added 1.85% after the company reported net profit declined 2.22% to Rs 322.78 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 330.11 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 4.74% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,452.21 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

VA Tech Wabag jumped 10.44% after the company said that it has secured an operation contract worth $14 million (approximately Rs 121 crore) from BAPCO Refining B.S.C. (BAPCO).

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) jumped 6.56% after the company's consolidated net profit zoomed 123.34% to Rs 134.70 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 60.31 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 32.21% year on year (YoY) to Rs 7,277.09 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Suzlon Energy was locked in an upper circuit of 5% after the firms consolidated net profit surged 90.56% to Rs 386.92 crore on a 91.18% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 2,968.81 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Baazar Style Retail dropped 7.45% after the companys consolidated profit declined 20.64% to Rs 30.41 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 38.32 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 23.52% to Rs 411.60 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Rs 333.22 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Global Markets:

The US Dow Jones index futures were currently down by 45 points, signaling a negative opening for US stocks today.

Most European stocks advanced on Wednesday as investors in the region closely monitored a series of corporate earnings releases. Investors also awaited Germanys GfK consumer confidence, Spains latest quarterly gross domestic product data and Italian business and consumer confidence data.

Asian stocks ended mixed following the minutes from the Bank of Japans December meeting, which revealed that members discussed neutral interest rates and monetary policy actions. The BOJ has been debating how far borrowing costs should be raised as inflation remains above its 2% target while wage hikes broaden due to labor shortages.

Japan's central bank had hiked interest rates by 25 basis points to 0.5% in its meeting last week. This increase brings Japans policy rate to its highest level since 2008.

Markets in Taiwan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China are closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that inflation rose 0.2% in the December quarter and 2.4% annually.

On Monday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 surged 0.92% and 2.03%, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, added 136.77 points, or 0.31%, to 44,850.35.

In the U.S., key stock indexes regained some of their losses overnight, following the sell-off caused by Chinese AI startup DeepSeek's challenge to the U.S. AI sector.

All eyes were on Nvidia, which gained momentum to close nearly 9% higher. The chipmaker had previously lost 17%, or nearly $600 billion in market value, in the prior session, marking the largest one-day drop in value ever recorded for a U.S. company.

