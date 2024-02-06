Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Auto shares gain

Auto shares gain

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 474.41 points or 1.06% at 45285.52 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 2.45%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 1.91%),Cummins India Ltd (up 1.31%),MRF Ltd (up 1.29%),Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 1.18%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Motors Ltd (up 1.13%), Apollo Tyres Ltd (up 1.05%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 0.95%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 0.91%), and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.89%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 0.07%), moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 232.59 or 0.32% at 71964.01.

The Nifty 50 index was up 64.75 points or 0.3% at 21836.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 515.62 points or 1.13% at 46258.79.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 111.57 points or 0.84% at 13434.86.

On BSE,2128 shares were trading in green, 959 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks rise

Eicher Motors Ltd Falls 2.24%

Capital Goods shares fall

Nifty above 21,750 mark, auto shares in demand

HDFC Bank Group receives RBI nod for investment in 6 Indian Banks

Telecom stocks edge higher

Information Technology shares rise

Yes Bank vaults as HDFC Bank secures RBI approval to acquire up to 9.5% stake

Zydus Lifesciences gains as board mulls share buyback

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story