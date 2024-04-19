Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Auto stocks edge lower

Auto stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Auto stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Auto index decreasing 327.11 points or 0.67% at 48614.85 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 3.19%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 2.47%),Sundram Fasteners Ltd (down 2.17%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 1.76%),Cummins India Ltd (down 1.63%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Motors Ltd (down 1.42%), Bosch Ltd (down 1.05%), Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (down 0.83%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 0.76%), and Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 0.62%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.02%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 0.94%), and Apollo Tyres Ltd (up 0.08%) turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 145.8 or 0.2% at 72634.79.

The Nifty 50 index was up 31.95 points or 0.15% at 22027.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 54.81 points or 0.12% at 45505.28.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 56.96 points or 0.42% at 13575.22.

On BSE,1676 shares were trading in green, 2028 were trading in red and 141 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Auto stocks edge lower

Auto stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

British Pound Holds Above $1.24 Mark; UK Retail Sales Stagnates In March

Board of Premier Explosives approves fund raising up to Rs 400 cr

Real Estate stocks slide

Information Technology shares slide

Mahadhan Agritech signs MoU with Israel-based Haifa Group

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story