Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Information Technology shares slide

Information Technology shares slide

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 208.26 points or 0.61% at 34124.99 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd (down 3.23%), Black Box Ltd (down 2.54%),Mastek Ltd (down 2.36%),Birlasoft Ltd (down 2.27%),R Systems International Ltd (down 2.24%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Mphasis Ltd (down 2.09%), AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (down 1.99%), Vakrangee Ltd (down 1.96%), Coforge Ltd (down 1.91%), and HCL Technologies Ltd (down 1.71%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, Moschip Technologies Ltd (up 6.52%), Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (up 5%), and TVS Electronics Ltd (up 4.73%) moved up.

At 13:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 145.8 or 0.2% at 72634.79.

The Nifty 50 index was up 31.95 points or 0.15% at 22027.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 54.81 points or 0.12% at 45505.28.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 56.96 points or 0.42% at 13575.22.

On BSE,1676 shares were trading in green, 2028 were trading in red and 141 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology shares rise

Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks edge lower

Aurionpro Solutions hits the roof on 67% acquisition in Arya.ai

Canara Bank eases for fifth straight session

Bank of India down for fifth straight session

Marico Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Axis Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story