Information Technology shares slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 208.26 points or 0.61% at 34124.99 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd (down 3.23%), Black Box Ltd (down 2.54%),Mastek Ltd (down 2.36%),Birlasoft Ltd (down 2.27%),R Systems International Ltd (down 2.24%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Mphasis Ltd (down 2.09%), AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (down 1.99%), Vakrangee Ltd (down 1.96%), Coforge Ltd (down 1.91%), and HCL Technologies Ltd (down 1.71%).

On the other hand, Moschip Technologies Ltd (up 6.52%), Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (up 5%), and TVS Electronics Ltd (up 4.73%) moved up.

At 13:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 145.8 or 0.2% at 72634.79.

The Nifty 50 index was up 31.95 points or 0.15% at 22027.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 54.81 points or 0.12% at 45505.28.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 56.96 points or 0.42% at 13575.22.

On BSE,1676 shares were trading in green, 2028 were trading in red and 141 were unchanged.

