Auto stocks rise

Auto stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Auto index increasing 359.5 points or 0.75% at 48598.8 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 2.49%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 1.89%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 1.11%),Uno Minda Ltd (up 0.94%),Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.64%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 0.6%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 0.58%), Bharat Forge Ltd (up 0.57%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 0.52%), and Bosch Ltd (up 0.37%).

On the other hand, Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 1.37%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 0.86%), and Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 0.35%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 247.93 or 0.55% at 45501.99.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 48.34 points or 0.35% at 13929.09.

The Nifty 50 index was up 50.5 points or 0.22% at 22603.85.

Also Read

The BSE Sensex index was up 271.51 points or 0.36% at 74725.92.

On BSE,2096 shares were trading in green, 925 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News