Telecom shares rise

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Telecommunication index rising 29.19 points or 1.14% at 2587.1 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Suyog Telematics Ltd (up 2.76%), Tejas Networks Ltd (up 2.54%),Indus Towers Ltd (up 1.62%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.37%),HFCL Ltd (up 1.16%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 0.98%), ITI Ltd (up 0.95%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.81%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 0.77%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 0.36%).

On the other hand, Bharti Hexacom Ltd (down 0.92%), and Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.47%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 247.93 or 0.55% at 45501.99.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 48.34 points or 0.35% at 13929.09.

The Nifty 50 index was up 50.5 points or 0.22% at 22603.85.

The BSE Sensex index was up 271.51 points or 0.36% at 74725.92.

On BSE,2096 shares were trading in green, 925 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

