Tejas Networks Ltd Surges 1.74%

Tejas Networks Ltd gained 1.74% today to trade at Rs 773. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.58% to quote at 2572.69. The index is down 8.46 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd increased 1.69% and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd added 1.68% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 3.28 % over last one year compared to the 2.38% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tejas Networks Ltd has lost 22.19% over last one month compared to 8.46% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 2.19% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1305 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.3 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1495.1 on 27 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 652.05 on 28 Mar 2024.

