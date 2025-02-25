Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd Falls 1.5%

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd has added 0.58% over last one month compared to 9.52% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 2.19% drop in the SENSEX

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd lost 1.5% today to trade at Rs 711.4. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.21% to quote at 38647.77. The index is down 9.52 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, LTIMindtree Ltd decreased 1.1% and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd lost 0.77% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 1.12 % over last one year compared to the 2.38% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd has added 0.58% over last one month compared to 9.52% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 2.19% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 16282 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 65315 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 955 on 21 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 655 on 11 Feb 2025.

