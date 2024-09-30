Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 176.56 points or 2.02% at 8573.58 at 13:47 IST. Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 4.05%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 3.68%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 2.83%),Sobha Ltd (down 2.29%),DLF Ltd (down 1.54%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.98%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.32%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.29%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.35%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.09%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 10.31 or 0.02% at 57081.05.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 49.01 points or 0.29% at 17055.82.

The Nifty 50 index was down 319.65 points or 1.22% at 25859.3.

The BSE Sensex index was down 1080.52 points or 1.26% at 84491.33.

On BSE,1650 shares were trading in green, 2319 were trading in red and 165 were unchanged.

