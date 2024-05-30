Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Automobile Products of India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Automobile Products of India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.04 crore

Net Loss of Automobile Products of India reported to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.040.04 0 0.170.17 0 OPM %-1550.00-600.00 --605.88-358.82 - PBDT-0.67-0.40 -68 -1.24-0.84 -48 PBT-0.67-0.40 -68 -1.25-0.85 -47 NP-0.66-0.40 -65 -1.24-0.84 -48

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

