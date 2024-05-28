Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Automotive Axles standalone net profit declines 13.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Automotive Axles standalone net profit declines 13.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 17.53% to Rs 571.52 crore

Net profit of Automotive Axles declined 13.21% to Rs 44.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.53% to Rs 571.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 693.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.55% to Rs 166.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 162.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.07% to Rs 2229.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2323.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales571.52693.01 -18 2229.172323.70 -4 OPM %11.1511.22 -11.0511.08 - PBDT68.1978.40 -13 259.35259.47 0 PBT59.1468.03 -13 222.97218.10 2 NP44.1050.81 -13 166.16162.03 3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

GNA Axles consolidated net profit declines 37.20% in the December 2023 quarter

GNA Axles consolidated net profit declines 50.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Thinkink Picturez Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

UNO Minda edges higher after signing technical pact with EVSE-maker Starcharge

Ashiana Ispat reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.65 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Stock alert: LIC, HPCL, Adani Energy, NMDC, NALCO

US Market closed for Memorial Day holiday on Monday

Asian Paints' Singapore arm inks pact to acquire 24.3% stake in SCB

Indices may see flat opening

Space Incubatrics Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story