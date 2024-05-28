Automotive Axles standalone net profit declines 13.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.53% to Rs 571.52 croreNet profit of Automotive Axles declined 13.21% to Rs 44.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.53% to Rs 571.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 693.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.55% to Rs 166.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 162.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.07% to Rs 2229.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2323.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
