Automotive Stampings slumps as Q3 PAT declines 25% YoY

Automotive Stampings & Assemblies tumbled 9.93% to Rs 556.65 after the company's net profit fell 24.7% to Rs 3.57 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 4.74 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations declined 8.4% to Rs 198.16 crore recorded in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 3.57 crore in December 2024 quarter, down 24.7% from Rs 4.74 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Total expenses fell 7.7% YoY to Rs 195.53 crore during the quarter. Finance costs stood at Rs 3.92 crore (up 6.2% YoY) and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 11.69 crore (up 9.6% YoY) during the period under review.

On nine-month basis, the company's net profit fell 5.7% to Rs 11.84 crore on 9.4% decrease in revenue to Rs 587.21 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

Automotive Stampings & Assemblies is engaged in the business of manufacturing sheet metal stampings, welded assemblies and modules for the automotive industry.

