Bank of India leads gainers in 'A' group

DCB Bank Ltd, Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd, Cyient Ltd and DLF Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 January 2025.

Bank of India spiked 4.12% to Rs 102.35 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

DCB Bank Ltd soared 3.83% to Rs 117.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53520 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd surged 3.30% to Rs 117.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57663 shares in the past one month.

Cyient Ltd added 3.25% to Rs 1388.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 75847 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45055 shares in the past one month.

DLF Ltd exploded 2.83% to Rs 714.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47031 shares in the past one month.

