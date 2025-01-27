Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR slides as NIFTY50 index tests around seven month low

INR slides as NIFTY50 index tests around seven month low

Image
Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian Rupee slumped on Monday as local stocks fell sharply. Indian equity markets extended losses under 23000, with the Nifty50 index testing seven month low. Local sentiments have been hurt die to worries over corporate profit slowdown, elevated interest rates, uncertainty surrounding U.S. trade policy, and continued foreign outflows. INR had edged up near 86.20 per US dollar in last session but gave up today in early moves and tanked to 86.42, down 20 paise on the day. Meanwhile, the US dollar index also saw a modest upturn today and is currently up 0.30% at 107.57, recovering from a five week low. On the NSE, the benchmark USD/INR futures are up 0.18% at 86.43 right now.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bank of India leads gainers in 'A' group

Automotive Stampings slumps as Q3 PAT fall 25% YoY

RPG Life Sciences soars as PAT jump 32% YoY to Rs 35 crore in Q3 FY25

FinMin seeks new SEBI chairperson as Madhabi Puri Buch's tenure nears end

Optiemus announces strategic partnership with TP-Link

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story