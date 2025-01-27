CDSL drops after Q3 PAT slumps 20% QoQ to Rs 130 cr

Central Depository Services (India) (CDSL) tumbled 8.62% to Rs 1,371 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 19.85% to Rs 129.80 crore on 13.7% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 278.10 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q2 FY25.

Year on year (YoY) basis, the companys consolidated net profit and revenue from operations jumped 20.77% and 29.67% respectively in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 16.13% YoY to Rs 168.37 crore during the quarter.

Total expense jumped 45.03% year on year to Rs 130.45 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense stood at Rs 32.28 crore (up 36.32% YoY), computer technology related expenses was at Rs 29.60 crore (up 88.54% YoY) during the period under review.

During the Q3 FY 2024-25, approximately 92 lakh new demat accounts were opened.

Central Depository Services (India) (CDSL) is Indias leading and only listed depository, with an objective of providing convenient, dependable and secure depository services at affordable cost to all market participant. CDSL maintains and services more than 11.56 crore Demat accounts of Investors or Beneficial Owners (BOs) spread across India.

