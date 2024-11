Avaada Solarise Energy Pvt standalone net profit rises 3.15% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.28% to Rs 20.84 crore

Net profit of Avaada Solarise Energy Pvt rose 3.15% to Rs 2.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 1.28% to Rs 20.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.20.8421.1184.3185.7910.7410.583.963.822.952.86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News