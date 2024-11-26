Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Keertana Finserv Pvt standalone net profit rises 68.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Keertana Finserv Pvt standalone net profit rises 68.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 126.30% to Rs 125.98 crore

Net profit of Keertana Finserv Pvt rose 68.65% to Rs 29.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 126.30% to Rs 125.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 55.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales125.9855.67 126 OPM %80.0176.88 -PBDT41.6521.42 94 PBT39.4519.92 98 NP29.2117.32 69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty trades flat as Asian shares mixed; FIIs turn net buyers

Amid delay over naming CM, Shinde asks supporters not to throng Varsha'

Maharashtra govt reinstates IPS Rashmi Shukla as Director General of Police

Axis MF launches a new Momentum Fund: Key features of the scheme explained

Latest LIVE: Prez to address joint sitting of Houses today to mark 75 years of Constitution adoption

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story