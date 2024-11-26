Keertana Finserv Pvt standalone net profit rises 68.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 126.30% to Rs 125.98 crore

Net profit of Keertana Finserv Pvt rose 68.65% to Rs 29.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 126.30% to Rs 125.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 55.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.125.9855.6780.0176.8841.6521.4239.4519.9229.2117.32

