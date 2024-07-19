Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avantel consolidated net profit declines 7.87% in the June 2024 quarter

Avantel consolidated net profit declines 7.87% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 24.93% to Rs 51.76 crore

Net profit of Avantel declined 7.87% to Rs 7.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 24.93% to Rs 51.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 68.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales51.7668.95 -25 OPM %27.3620.67 -PBDT13.8212.97 7 PBT10.9611.40 -4 NP7.388.01 -8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Credit growth should not run ahead of deposit growth, says RBI Governor Das

Chinese officials expect bumpy road in economic policy implementation

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 400 pts, breaks 81k; 3 stocks decline for every 1 rising stock on BSE

Trump tells Republicans he can 'stop wars with just a telephone call'

Tel Aviv blast claimed by Houthi an apparent drone attack, says military

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story