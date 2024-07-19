Avantel consolidated net profit declines 7.87% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.93% to Rs 51.76 croreNet profit of Avantel declined 7.87% to Rs 7.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 24.93% to Rs 51.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 68.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales51.7668.95 -25 OPM %27.3620.67 -PBDT13.8212.97 7 PBT10.9611.40 -4 NP7.388.01 -8
