Avantel consolidated net profit declines 7.87% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.93% to Rs 51.76 crore

Net profit of Avantel declined 7.87% to Rs 7.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 24.93% to Rs 51.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 68.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.51.7668.9527.3620.6713.8212.9710.9611.407.388.01

