Home / Markets / Capital Market News / One 97 Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 838.90 crore in the June 2024 quarter

One 97 Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 838.90 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 12:05 PM IST
Sales decline 35.87% to Rs 1501.60 crore

Net Loss of One 97 Communications reported to Rs 838.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 357.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 35.87% to Rs 1501.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2341.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1501.602341.60 -36 OPM %-52.84-13.27 -PBDT-660.20-194.90 -239 PBT-838.60-354.00 -137 NP-838.90-357.00 -135

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

