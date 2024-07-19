Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Caplin Steriles receives USFDA approval for Ephedrine Sulfate injection

Caplin Steriles receives USFDA approval for Ephedrine Sulfate injection

Image
Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 11:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Caplin Steriles (Caplin), a subsidiary company of Caplin Point Laboratories, has been granted final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Ephedrine Sulfate injection USP, 50 mg/mL Single Dose vial, a generic therapeutic equivalent version of the Reference Listed Drug (RLD) AKOVAZ, from Exela Pharma Sciences LLC.

Ephedrine Sulfate injection USP, 50 mg/mL is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anaesthesia.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to IQVIATM (IMS Health), Ephedrine Sulfate injection USP 50 mg/mL had US sales of approximately $36 million for the 12-month period ending May 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE updates: Mid, SmallCap indices fall 2%; Sanstar IPO fully subscribed

14 students hospitalised in Japan after eating chips made with Bhut Jolokia

Rallis India's stock tanks 7% after sluggish June quarter; profit drops 24%

UN Chief Antonio Guterres expresses concern over violence in Bangladesh

Tel Aviv blast claimed by Houthi an apparent drone attack, says military

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story