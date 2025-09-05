Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avantel Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Avantel Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Brainbees Solutions Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Sunteck Realty Ltd and Netweb Technologies India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 September 2025.

Brainbees Solutions Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Sunteck Realty Ltd and Netweb Technologies India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 September 2025.

Avantel Ltd soared 13.33% to Rs 179.85 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 24.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

Brainbees Solutions Ltd surged 11.53% to Rs 392.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd spiked 11.05% to Rs 505.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sunteck Realty Ltd gained 7.76% to Rs 423. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 63187 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10019 shares in the past one month.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd exploded 7.01% to Rs 2835.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rajesh Power Services bags Rs 62-cr order from PGVCL

BSE SME Abril Paper Tech prints its debut in red ink

PNC Infratech wins bid for Rs 495.54 cr road project in Bihar

Dollar index eases amid good pick up in risk appetite

BSE SME Sugs Lloyd lights up on debut, riding the solar wave

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story