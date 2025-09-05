Avantel Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Brainbees Solutions Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Sunteck Realty Ltd and Netweb Technologies India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 September 2025.

Avantel Ltd soared 13.33% to Rs 179.85 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 24.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

Brainbees Solutions Ltd surged 11.53% to Rs 392.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.47 lakh shares in the past one month. Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd spiked 11.05% to Rs 505.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.43 lakh shares in the past one month. Sunteck Realty Ltd gained 7.76% to Rs 423. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 63187 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10019 shares in the past one month.