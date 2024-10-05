Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Avantel Q2 PAT jumps 42% YoY to Rs 23 cr

Last Updated : Oct 05 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Avantel reported 42.44% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 22.89 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 16.07 crore in Q2 FY24.

The companys revenue from operations jumped 42.5% YoY to Rs 77.42 crore in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 31.50 crore in Q1 FY25, up 41.89% as compared with Rs 22.20 crore in Q2 FY24.

Total expenses increased 42.71% YoY to Rs 46.41 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 25.77 crore (up 82.38% YoY), employee benefit expense stood at Rs 16.08 crore in Q2 FY25 (up 82.31% YoY) while finance cost was at Rs 0.71 crore (down 52.98% YoY) during the period under review.

Avantel specializes in providing strategic solutions to the Indian Defence Services and related establishments. It has developed and manufactured various radio components and unique products such as satellite communications, HF communications, electronic warfare, and radar systems. Currently, Avantel is working on expanding its portfolio by developing SCA-compliant software defined radios, high power HF systems, air defence radars, and small satellites.

The scrip shed 0.78% to settle at Rs 178.40 on Friday, 4 October 2024

First Published: Oct 05 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

