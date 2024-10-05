Ujjivan SFB total deposits rises 17% in Q2 FY25

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) reported 17% increase in total deposits to Rs 34,046 crore as on 30 September 2024 as against Rs 29,139 crore recorded as on 30 September 2023. On quarter on quarter (QoQ) basis, the total deposits grew by 5% in Q2 FY25 from Rs 32,514 crore as on 30 June 2024. On quarter on quarter (QoQ) basis, the total deposits grew by 5% in Q2 FY25 from Rs 32,514 crore as on 30 June 2024. As of 30 September 2024, the bank's CASA (current account savings account) deposits stood at Rs 8,822 crore, registering a 26% growth from Rs 7,012 crore in the same quarter last year and a 6% increase from Rs 8,334 crore as of 30 June 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The CASA ratio improved to 25.9% in September 2024, up from 24.1% posted in September 2023 and 25.6% recorded in 30 June 2024.

As on 30 September 2024, the bank's gross loan book stood at Rs 30,344 crore, up 14% YoY and 1% QoQ.

The bank's gross loan book includes IBPC (Inter-Bank Participation Certificates) and securitization amounts of Rs 578 crore as of September 2024, compared to Rs 1,685 crore as of September 2023 and Rs 2,369 crore as of June 2024. This also includes the M-LAP (Mortgage-Linked Advance Product).

In Q2 FY25, the banks reported disbursements of Rs 5,374 crore, representing a 7% decline YoY but a 2% increase compared to the previous quarter. The bank's PAR (Portfolio at Risk) ratio improved to 5.1% in Q2 FY25 as compared to 3.7% in the same quarter last year and 4.2% in Q1 FY25.

The banks GNPA (Gross Non-Performing Assets) ratio stood at 2.5% as of 30 September 2024, an increase from 2.2% as of 30 September 2023, and up from 2.3% as of 30 June 2024. Additionally, collection efficiency for Q2 FY25 was reported at 97%, down from 98% in Q2 FY24 and 99% in Q1 FY25.

More From This Section

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank was established as a non banking financial services company in the year 2005 with the mission to provide a full range of financial services to the economically poor who were not adequately served by financial institutions.

The bank reported 7.1% fall in net profit to Rs 301.08 crore in Q1 FY25 as against 324.07 crore posted in Q1 FY24. The banks total income jumped 21.2% YoY to Rs 1,774.27 in Q1 FY25.

The counter rose 0.92% to end at Rs 40.45 on Friday, 4 October 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News