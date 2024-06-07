Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avanti Feeds Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Avanti Feeds Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
One 97 Communications Ltd, PG Electroplast Ltd, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd and Mastek Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 June 2024.

Avanti Feeds Ltd spiked 12.28% to Rs 634.65 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31251 shares in the past one month.

One 97 Communications Ltd soared 9.36% to Rs 379. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

PG Electroplast Ltd surged 9.34% to Rs 2785. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 29124 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13234 shares in the past one month.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd rose 9.02% to Rs 1390.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mastek Ltd spurt 8.98% to Rs 2810.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 98723 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3408 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

