Crest Ventures has approved, on private placement basis, the issuance of 12% Rated, Listed, Unsecured, Senior, Transferable, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) each of face value Rs 1 lakh , at par, with a base issue size upto Rs 75 crore with a green shoe option of up to Rs 25 crore aggregating upto Rs 100 crore for a period of 18 months.

